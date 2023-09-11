Beyond Juicery + Eatery Releases Fall Menu

With the approach of autumn, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is adding to its already popular and fresh selection by catering to fall cravings with healthy options for a limited time.

Starting August 28, guests at Beyond Juicery + Eatery can taste the latest food innovations:

Almond Butter Pumpkin Smoothie: Your favorite fall smoothie is back! A delicious blend of pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, banana, and almond milk.

Honeycrisp Bliss Smoothie: A refreshing blend of apples, strawberries, orange juice, honey, and a dash of your favorite fall spices.

Caramel Apple Acai Bowl: A playful twist on the classic caramel apple! Acai superfood sorbet topped with honey gluten-friendly granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, spiced Honeycrisp apples, peanuts, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Rustic Maple Bacon Salad: Embrace the flavors of fall with our hearty and satisfying new salad! Mixed Greens with candied Bacon and Walnuts, crumbled Feta cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, and sliced Honeycrisp apples. Topped with crunchy croutons and served with our Beyond-Made Maple Dijon Dressing on the side.

Maple Bacon BBQ Wrap: Satisfy your fall cravings with our Maple Bacon BBQ Wrap, with crumbled candied bacon, oven-roasted chicken, crisp romaine, red onion, Muenster cheese, fresh Cilantro and tangy honey BBQ sauce all wrapped in your choice of warm tortilla.

“We can’t wait to bring back some familiar food items while also expanding our health centered menu for the fall season. The seasonal evolution of our menu serves as an advantage for our concept as we strive to ensure year-round customer engagement.” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that we will be partnering once again with the American Cancer Society and will be giving back to the community through the donations made in support of childhood cancer programs.”

Throughout the month of September, Beyond Juicery + Eatery will be partnering with the American Cancer Society (ACS). Customers will have the option at checkout, both in store and online, to donate $1, $5 or $10 in support of childhood cancer programs. ACS has a strong dedication to cancer prevention, research, education and support for individuals impacted by cancer. As of Jan. 4, 2023, ACS is supporting 49 active multi-year research grants, for a total of $29 million, specific to childhood cancer. This will be the second year for Beyond Juicery + Eatery partnering with the organization, working together to support the community.

“This year, about 10,000 kids will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States. As a parent, that is heavy on my heart,” says Jenni Beamer, Senior Executive Director for the American Cancer Society in Michigan. “Which is why we are grateful for this important partnership with Beyond Juicery + Eatery that directly supports American Cancer Society efforts to fund research specific to pediatric cancers and advocacy initiatives that support kids with cancer and their families.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.