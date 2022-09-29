Beyond Juicery + Eatery Rolls Out Fall Menu

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is fall-ing for the season with its new and returning Autumnal items, expanding the brands expansive and delicious menu.

Beginning September 26, Beyond Juicery + Eatery guests can have their pick of the patch with the new features:

Almond Butter Pumpkin Smoothie: All your favorite fall flavors, perfectly blended in a smoothie! A delicious combination of pumpkin and pumpkin spice, almond milk, almond butter, maple syrup, apple and banana.

Zen Bowl: A warm wild rice and quinoa bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, smoked shiitake mushrooms, kale, pickled red onions, tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs, finished off by pouring our vegetable pho broth over the top. Served with sambal hot sauce on the side.

Spiced Cider: A classic juice, made with fresh apple, ginger, lemon, and cinnamon.

Fire Roasted Chili: A hearty veggie chili, with fire-roasted corn, cactus, tomatoes, peppers, beans, and plant-based protein for a sweet heat blend you'll crave.

“At Beyond, we love creating new and cravable menu items with tasty fruits and vegetables to welcome the new season,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Between the fall spices and hearty flavors, this menu really has something for everyone. After the success of the summer menu, we are excited to see how our guests react to these new and returning items.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Rated number one among its customer-base for smoothie brands in the Midwest, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has 39 locations open and is growing nationwide.