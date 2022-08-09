Beyond Juicery + Eatery Signs Deal to Build More in Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is growing its Michigan roots once again, announcing a signed agreement with local entrepreneurial duo Leon Koryal and Paul Marogi to open its first Livonia location.



Expected to open towards the end of 2022, the health-focused restaurant rated number one among its customer-base for smoothies in the Midwest, will further solidify the brand’s “be the best part of someone’s day” mindset in Wayne County. Quickly establishing itself as one of the top emerging franchise brands redefining the health food industry, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is continuing to attract esteemed entrepreneurs, like Koryal and Marogi.



“Leon and I are thrilled to join the Beyond brand during a time of record-breaking growth,” says Marogi. “Consumers value healthy options and high-quality ingredients now more than ever. Beyond is a brand that caters to this demand better than anyone in the industry, and that’s why it has garnered such a loyal following that continues to grow. Given our personal commitment to health and wellness, our values aligned directly with Beyond and after seeing its rapid expansion across Michigan, an investment with the beloved brand was an easy decision. As first-generation Americans, we’re incredibly proud to be following in our family’s footsteps and serving our local community in such a rewarding way.”



Beyond’s intense fan-base, multidimensional menu and highly-established business model, have all catapulted Beyond Juicery + Eatery to be one of America’s fastest and hottest growing fast casual brands. Bringing a fresh new look to the thriving health-food industry, Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continues to rank among the top smoothie and juice brands, most recently landing on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises list.



Koryal and Marogi grew up in families dedicated to entrepreneurism and business ownership, giving them a unique perspective on the ins and outs of running a successful operation. Together, the pair has their sights set on a business venture that allows them to be involved in their community while providing better-for-you food options—making Beyond the perfect fit.



“Leon and Paul are the perfect example of franchisees we want to represent our brand,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Not only are they both extremely dedicated individuals, but they fully immersed themselves in our core mission to provide guests with healthy options that make them feel good. I’m honored that they share the same values of wanting to serve their local communities and really have a positive impact on those that frequent our locations. With how rapidly we’ve been growing, I’m thrilled to have these two join our brand and I look forward to seeing their growth in the coming months.”



Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. With innovation and customer satisfaction at the forefront of its business, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has nearly 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.



The rapidly expanding brand is targeting the Midwest, specifically Michigan and Ohio, and Florida as attractive markets for growth.



With extensive development efforts underway, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is actively growing and seeking operators to expand and develop across the country.