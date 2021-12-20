Beyond Juicery + Eatery Signs Deal to Open in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Beyond Juicery + Eatery, an emerging leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry, announced it has signed an agreement with local pharmacist Ali Saab and dentist Hussein Daher to open its newest location in Michigan.

Expected to join the Dearborn Heights community in the summer of 2022, the health-focused restaurant will bring its “be the best part of someone’s day” mindset to Wayne County.

“It’s truly an honor to be part of Beyond’s rapid growth and momentum during a time when clean eating and healthy living is in such strong demand,” says Saab. “Given our history in healthcare and business, Beyond’s commitment to personal wellness and community engagement is what drew us to the concept. The restaurant’s delicious, nutritious and diverse menu offerings will allow our location to positively contribute to the landscape of the area, and we’re thrilled to be bringing Beyond to our hometown of Dearborn Heights.”

With Saab growing up watching his family own multiple small businesses for decades and Daher helping his father operate convenience stores, the duo understands the ins and outs of running a successful operation. Together, Saab and Hussein look forward to building on their long-desired passion for the restaurant industry and venturing into business ownership with Beyond.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, smoothie bowls and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients are what set it apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Additional offerings include homemade salad dressings, hummus and salsa, 100% USDA organic bottled juices and wellness shots.

“Now is the perfect time to be joining our brand, and both Ali and Hussein embody all the qualities we’re looking for in a dedicated business partnership,” says Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Beyond allows franchise owners to feel confident that they are making a difference and enriching the lives of those that frequent our restaurants, and I’m honored that they share the same mission of wanting to provide fresh food options to guests in a community-centered environment. We look forward to supporting Ali and Hussein as they help further expand the brand throughout southeastern Michigan.”

The rapidly expanding brand is targeting the Midwest, specifically Michigan and Ohio, and Florida as attractive markets for growth.

Individuals interested in franchising with Beyond Juicery + Eatery are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $360,000-630,000, have strong connections to their community and are passionate about joining a brand that’s redefining healthy eating and living.