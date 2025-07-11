Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the Michigan-based health-focused, fast-casual restaurant concept, is expanding its presence in the Sunshine State. Local entrepreneur Steve LaFontaine, has signed a lease for the brand’s second Naples location at 853 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, marking continued growth for the concept in Southwest Florida.

With a background in economics and more than three decades of experience as a portfolio manager and analyst on Wall Street, LaFontaine will continue to serve as the owner and operator of Beyond Juicery + Eatery in Naples. At this new location, he will continue to bring a data-driven, community-minded approach to business and expansion in the local market.

“I’m excited to bring another Beyond Juicery + Eatery location to the Naples community,” said LaFontaine. “After launching our first store, the response has been incredible, and we’ve seen firsthand how much residents and visitors value convenient, accessible and health-focused dining. Expanding with this second location feels like a natural next step, and we’re proud to grow a brand that further connects us with the vibrant Naples community.”

With a dedication to innovation and a strong focus on the guest experience, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is focused on rapid expansion beyond its Michigan roots. This second Naples expansion is just another example of the brand’s larger strategy to grow into key markets nationwide.

“This second location is a reflection of the connection Beyond Juicery + Eatery has built with the local community,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Steve’s ongoing investment in Southwest Florida demonstrates the growing demand for nutritious, accessible and enjoyable food. His passion for healthy living makes him an incredible operator and owner for the Beyond Juicery + Eatery brand and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum in the Naples market and beyond.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 45 locations open and is growing nationwide.