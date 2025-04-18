Beyond Juicery + Eatery, the Michigan-based health-focused, fast-casual restaurant concept is expanding its presence into the South with its first Georgia location. Conveniently located at 1927 Peachtree Road NE, this milestone marks the brand’s official entry into the Atlanta market as part of five-unit agreement.

Seasoned entrepreneurs Ross Hare and Ricky Burch are spearheading this development in Atlanta, with continued expansion on the horizon. Hare, with over 40 years in business ownership, brings a wealth of operational expertise, while Burch, a former General Manager and veteran of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group with more than two decades in the restaurant industry, provides a deep understanding of hospitality. Together, their backgrounds form the ideal team to represent Beyond Juicery + Eatery and introduce the health-focused brand to the Atlanta market.

“When Ross and I discovered Beyond Juicery + Eatery, we were immediately drawn to its mission of serving fresh, high-quality menu items,” said Burch. “The brand has built a stellar reputation for exceptional customer service, and we knew it would be the perfect fit for greater Atlanta. We’re excited to bring a concept that prioritizes both health and hospitality, and we look forward to creating a welcoming space where guests can enjoy nutritious and delicious food.”

With a dedication to innovation and a strong focus on the guest experience, Beyond Juicery + Eatery is focused on rapid expansion beyond its Michigan roots. The Atlanta expansion is just the beginning of the brand’s larger strategy to grow into key markets nationwide.

“This new location marks an exciting step in bringing Beyond Juicery + Eatery to a vibrant new community,” said Mijo Alanis, co-founder of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “Beyond has become a healthy staple in each community our restaurants serve, and I’m confident the same will be true in Atlanta. Ricky and Ross have impressive backgrounds, and their dedication to helping strategically grow our concept makes them the perfect operators to introduce our brand to a new market. With Georgia being a prime growth area for Beyond Juicery + Eatery, these five locations will be the catalyst for continued development.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 45 locations open and is growing nationwide.