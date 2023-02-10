Beyond Juicery + Eatery Welcomes Lineup of New Menu Items

Beyond Juicery + Eatery is welcoming yet another set of new menu items, including two new smoothies and one supplement, aimed at providing guests with a better-for-you energy boost to start their day.

Available starting January 30, Beyond Juicery + Eatery guests can purchase the brand’s latest menu offerings:

Acai Berry Lit Energy Smoothie: Get energized with acai sorbet, mixed berries, banana, agave and our Beyond Energy Supplement for a perfect blend of antioxidants, vitamins B6 and B12, and natural guarana-based energy.

Now through February 12, guests can purchase the smoothies for just $5 when ordered online or through the app until 10:30am – a perfect addition to get you through the morning rush.

“Providing guests with a wide variety of menu items and introducing new options allows us to continually impress both new and repeat customers,” says Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “With the success of our most recent winter menu launch, we knew we wanted to start the New Year off with items that nourish and energize Beyond guests, and we’re thrilled with the result. We look forward to continue innovating within our segment and seeing these new smoothies become the best part of someone’s day.”

