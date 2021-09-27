Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Chicken Tenders in Retail Stores

Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that following multiple successful launches of its best-in-class plant-based chicken items in foodservice, it is debuting its Beyond Chicken Tenders (MSRP: $4.99) at select retailers nationwide in response to consumer demand.

In addition to the retail rollout of the delicious plant-based chicken tenders, Beyond Meat is also increasing its retail product distribution of other Beyond Meat products at Walmart stores in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, making this the third such expansion this year alone.

Beyond Meat, a pioneer in the plant-based poultry category, introduced its first chicken product in 2012 and has since doubled down on the category with multiple plant-based chicken launches this year. In response to positive taste reviews and consumer demand, Beyond Meat is proud to debut Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide. With crunchy, golden breading and a juicy, tender bite, Beyond Chicken Tenders are designed to offer the same great taste as traditional chicken tenders but with 50% less saturated fat. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken Tenders contain no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol.

Unlocking the potential of the faba bean

Through rapid and relentless innovation, Beyond Meat’s research, innovation and culinary teams are focused on creating plant-based meat that is indistinguishable from their animal equivalent in taste while being better for people and the planet.

The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the faba bean, a nutrient-packed legume crop. Its unique qualities make it the optimal ingredient for replicating the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders. After popularizing pea protein with the iconic Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat continues to unlock the potential of new plant protein sources.

Doubling down on poultry as early pioneers in the category

The retail rollout of Beyond Chicken Tenders follows a successful foodservice launch earlier this summer. Right out of the gate, the National Restaurant Association awarded the foodservice Beyond Chicken Tenders the prestigious 2021 Food and Beverage (FABI) Award for its groundbreaking taste and versatility, marking the company’s fifth straight FABI win.

Beyond Chicken Tenders is one in a series of breakthrough plant-based chicken innovations from Beyond Meat, including:

Beyond The Original Orange Chicken , a plant-based take on the best-selling menu item at Panda Express that was available for a limited time at select locations this summer, and became one of Panda’s most successful regional launches to date. Less than two weeks into its launch, Beyond The Original Orange Chicken sold out across all participating Southern California locations.

Beyond Meat Nuggets , a plant-based chicken nugget that debuted in more than 1,000 A&W Canada locations nationwide for a limited time this summer. The product was so popular it sold out across all stores.

Beyond Fried Chicken , a plant-based chicken innovation created exclusively for KFC and offered for a limited-time in Atlanta in 2019 and Charlotte, Nashville and SoCal in 2020, making KFC the first national U.S. [quick-service restaurant] to introduce plant-based chicken.

“Following the success of our plant-based chicken in restaurants, fans were eager to get their hands on a retail product that’s readily accessible and can be cooked at home anytime,” says Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re thrilled to be answering consumer demand by launching Beyond Chicken Tenders at prominent retailers nationwide, continuing our momentum in the plant-based poultry category.”

Beyond Chicken Tenders come pre-cooked, ready-to-heat in the air fryer, oven or microwave for a crowd-pleasing meal that’s ready in under 10 minutes. Starting in October, shoppers can find Beyond Chicken Tenders in the frozen food aisle in select Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Safeway NorCal, Harris Teeter, Giant Foods and ShopRite stores across the country with additional availability expected to be added later this year.