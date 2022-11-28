Bibi Opens in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall

Bibi, the fast-casual concept from the team behind Delbar and from the Nooshé Jân Group, is now open on the first floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. The Persian menu includes grab-and-go bowls with kabobs over rice, dips, salads, freshly baked pastries, sandwiches and more. To drink, guests can enjoy teas, fresh juices and floral waters. In 2023, they will expand beverage offerings with cocktails on draft featuring Persian ingredients and spices and crafted by Bibi’s and Delbar’s Beverage Director Francis Coligado.

“Bibi” translates roughly to represent a powerful, kindhearted female leader in the community. Hailing from Gorgan, Iran, owner Fares Kargar grew up in the kitchen alongside his mother, aunts and grandmother. When first developing Delbar, he recounted his family’s regular get-togethers––often pushing 20 to 30 guests––where brothers and sisters, cousins and parents would gather round as Kargar’s grandmother dished up warm, toasted bread straight from her tandoor oven.

At 17, Kargar left Iran to seek a higher education and worked in Turkey as a refugee, broadening his understanding of Turkish cuisine and sharpening his culinary skills. He moved to the U.S. shortly after and earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University, all while working his way up the ranks at restaurants around Atlanta. At 31, Kargar brought his dream of opening his own restaurant to reality with Delbar, which showcases a setting inspired by the far-away lands and memories Kargar keeps close to his heart.

“I’ve always looked to Ponce City Market for the unique and dynamic energy it brings to the neighborhood,” says Kargar. “With Bibi, we’re excited to take elements from our menu at Delbar and bring a fun Persian menu to the Central Food Hall.”

Designed by Archie Bolden, Bibi features the same soft, earth-toned plaster walls, lush greenery and natural wood tones that Delbar has become known for, channeling the serene countryside of Iran where Kargar’s grandmother resides. Bright pops of color nestled within geometric shapes and playful lines are key features of the interior design as they dance around the space, enhancing naturally dried florals and soft timber elements.