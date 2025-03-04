BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable bowls and commitment to affordable, health-forward and clean eating, is celebrating National Nutrition Month this month with a spotlight on its protein rich, clean, preservative free and certified gluten free menu, lead by some of its newly introduced menu items, including the tasty and colorful Lemon Turmeric Rice, Honey Citrus Kale and Miso Glazed Salmon.

National Nutrition Month is a month dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of good nutrition and encouraging healthy eating habits. The BIBIBOP brand is all about creating a well being lifestyle by offering tasty, flavorful and highly nutritional food that is a healthier and cleaner option within the fast casual segment. The BIBIBOP menu also includes vegan and vegetarian options and is 100% certified gluten free.

For nutritional benefits, the Lemon Turmeric Rice contains antioxidants and magnesium for energy and is also a great mood booster. With a light lemon flavor and the health benefits of turmeric, it’s a colorful way to start any bowl. Honey Citrus Kale is loaded with everything you could want: vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients like beta-carotene, and boosts your immune system and may even help lower cholesterol. Miso Glazed Salmon is a source for omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart and brain. Salmon is also high in vitamin B12, which helps in red blood cell production. And the salmon is loaded with protein, and topped with a delicious miso glaze.

Also as of yesterday and due to popular demand, BIBIBOP’s bean sprouts and cucumbers have returned to the BIBIBOP menu. More healthy items that are craveable toppings for your BIBIBOP bowl.

BIBIBOP was created from the Korean value that healthy and flavorful food is good medicine and the belief that well-being should be accessible and affordable. All ingredients are purposely provided and sourced for optimal nutrition benefits and contribute to one’s overall well-being, each having a role they play in fueling a body with proven health benefits.