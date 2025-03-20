BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the growth brand featuring flavorful, customizable bowls that are clean, preservative free and a healthier alternative within the fast casual food space, celebrates the first day of spring today, Thursday March 20th, with the offer to buy one bowl and get the second one free at all the 73 locations.

This limited time First Day of Spring special is available today only and the offer is valid between 3pm-9pm. And you must wear orange to redeem this offer. The Miso Glazed Salmon is excluded from this special BOGO deal, and it’s an in-store only offer.

Clean Eating at BIBIBOP is in alignment with the worldwide health and wellness food market size that is estimated to grow by 627 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio, a global market research and advisory firm. Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of prebiotic and probiotic food. Some of the recent new menu additions at BIBIBOP such as Korean Crispy Chicken, Curry Chickpeas, Honey Citrus Kale, and Lemon Turmeric Rice—provide some of these health benefits.

BIBIBOP has To Go and Catering options and is well suited for satisfying your entire group with its customizable bowls. There are 73 BIBIBOP locations company-wide in 7 states and Washington DC, with most locations in Ohio, and with another 5-6 new restaurants planned to open throughout 2025.