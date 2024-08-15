BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a leader in healthy, affordable Asian-inspired cuisine, announced the opening of its newest location at 398 West Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Starting this Thursday, the Bloomingdale community can experience BIBIBOP’s commitment to Well Being seven days a week, with a menu designed to promote healthy eating through delicious, real, and unprocessed food.

At BIBIBOP, guests are empowered to build their own bowls, choosing from a variety of fresh bases, proteins, vegetables, and sauces. This personalized approach allows everyone to create meals that cater to their individual dietary needs, whether they’re seeking gluten-free, vegan, or protein-packed options.

This new Bloomingdale location marks an exciting chapter in BIBIBOP’s expansion in Illinois, as they continue their mission to make healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for all. Every BIBIBOP restaurant offers a unique dining experience, blending Korean-inspired roots with a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere that reflects dedication to the well-being of their guests.

Join BIBIBOP in Bloomingdale and discover how well-being can start with a good meal.

GRAND OPENING:

Win Free BIBIBOP for a Year: During the grand opening day, 50 random guests will win 52 FREE BIBIBOP bowls (one Free Bowl coupon per week, valid only at the Bloomingdale location)! Other prizes include free drinks, desserts, and more. Guests must be 13+ to claim their prize.

Wear Orange for $5 Off: Show your support by wearing Orange and receive $5 off your order in-store order on grand opening day. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Free Bowls for Civic Workers: During our grand opening, medical professionals, educators, and members of the police and fire departments can enjoy a complimentary bowl in-store only with a valid ID.

BIBIBOP Rewards Exclusive Offer: Guests who visit or order online throughout the opening weekend (August 22-25, 2024) and use their BIBIBOP Rewards app will receive a BOGO Bowl Reward added to their account on August 26, 2024.