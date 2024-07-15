The Big Biscuit is revving up for its first brand-wide “Stuff the Bus” school supply collection drive. The company launched the program last year with its five Oklahoma stores and the success of the campaign drove the organization to expand it across all 27 stores in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Supplies will benefit area students for the coming school year. Stop by any of The Big Biscuit restaurants to drop off donations between July 16 and August 12.

“The Big Biscuit brings people and communities together for the most beloved meal of the day, and our schools are at the heart of our communities. This drive is a great way for us to raise awareness and offer easy access to helping underserved children prepare for a successful year,” says Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl. “Every item donated at a Big Biscuit location will be given to local schools and students, allowing us to impact these families and children directly.”

New and unopened items will be accepted at all of The Big Biscuit locations during regular business hours, 6:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday, July 16-August 12.

School supply items of highest need include:

● Calculators, rulers, pencil sharpeners

● Pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, and Expo markers

● Glue sticks, composition notebooks, and single-section notebooks

● Card stock, construction paper

● Lysol disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer

● Wired headphones and earbuds

● Backpacks and lunchboxes

Donations collected at each site will be distributed to public school campuses and made available to students who need assistance with school supplies, as determined by school officials.

The Big Biscuit is known for elevating the guest experience by preparing classic breakfast favorites with a twist, serving them with impossibly generous portions, and offering genuine hometown hospitality. The restaurant offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, including dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.