Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, a distinguished brand under Thompson Restaurants, is proud to announce the launch of its weekend breakfast service. Bringing the same bold flavors and high-quality ingredients that have made Big Buns a fan favorite, all eight locations will now serve breakfast every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:05 PM. This expansion offers guests a hearty and satisfying way to kick off their weekend with the same dedication to culinary excellence that defines Thompson Restaurants’ portfolio.

The new breakfast menu features a variety of indulgent breakfast sandwiches including Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Egg & Cheese; and Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese, all crafted with the same high-quality ingredients and bold flavors that have become synonymous with the Big Buns brand. The menu also includes signature breakfast bowls such as The Big Lebowski Bowl (Four eggs scrambled with bourbon mushrooms, onions, seasoned kale, served over quinoa, topped diced red cabbage, red onions and tomatoes), crispy tater tots, fresh orange juice, cold brew coffee and mimosas to complement every meal. Guests can also create their own Big Buns bundle for $11.50 which includes their choice of a sandwich, tater tots and orange juice providing a hearty and customizable option for those seeking a more substantial morning meal.

“Our guests asked for breakfast, and we listened,” said Kebba Gaye, area director of operations, Big Buns, Thompson Restaurants. “Big Buns has always been about bringing people together over damn good food, and now we are excited to extend that experience to weekend mornings. Whether guests are recovering from a late night or starting their day with friends, our breakfast menu delivers the same bold flavors and quality they’ve come to expect from us.”