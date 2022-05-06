Big Chicken Attends LA County Fair

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by celebrated Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today its presence at the 2022 LA County Fair. The brand, which currently has one California location open in nearby Glendale and another coming soon to Valencia, will be serving its signature crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, french fries and Lucille’s Mac and Cheese to attendees at the Fairplex in Pomona from May 5 - 30.

“For 100 years, the LA County Fair has offered an opportunity for family, friends and the community to come together in a fun environment. It’s an iconic summer kickoff event, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of its BIG return,” says Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “We’ve built a loyal following in the area through our Glendale restaurant, and we’re looking forward to seeing our existing fans, welcoming new ones and creating new memories at the Fairplex."

Since opening its location in Glendale in 2020, the second for the brand following the opening in Las Vegas, Big Chicken has gone on to a successful franchising initiative. Over the last 11 months, the brand has signed deals for more than 150 locations, including a recent deal with locally celebrated chiropractor Dr. Pat Khaziran and his business partner and widely successful Southern California restaurateur Andy Gitipityapon. The duo has plans to open a restaurant in the Valencia neighborhood in Q3 of this year. Other franchise expansion includes new restaurants in Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Las Vegas.

In addition to the Glendale and Las Vegas locations, Big Chicken currently has existing restaurants open in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin and on two Carnival Cruise ships. Tailored for skilled restaurant owner/operator groups, the franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team.

Along with O’Neal, the championship pedigree behind Big Chicken includes a pair of powerful ownership group partners, including:

● Authentic Brands (ABG), a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands including Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley and Reebok.

● JRS Hospitality, Las Vegas’ leading events and catering company with a reputation for hosting top tier parties, private dining and corporate gatherings at its iconic venues such as Cabo Wabo, Hexx, and Beer Park.