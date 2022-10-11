Big Chicken Enters Campus of Arizona State University

Arizona State University’s (ASU’s) newest multipurpose arena, the Mullett Arena, which will open this Friday, October 14, is ready to satisfy fan cravings for the BIG game with Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken.

Situated on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, the highly-anticipated Mullett Arena is the new on-campus home of Sun Devil hockey team, as well as the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Fans will be ecstatic to find the acclaimed Big Chicken brand within the venue, because once they get a taste, the hype will be as big as the exciting live sports and entertainment events at Mullett Arena.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Big Chicken to Arizona’s premier hockey destination and are confident it will be a BIG hit amongst students and fans alike,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “With this being our fourth arena location, we plan to build on this momentum by continuing to grow our presence in high-profile venues across the country.”

Mullet Arena’s Big Chicken joins several other OVG properties including Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena in New York and the Moody Center in Austin. Big Chicken offerings at the new Mullett Arena include the M.D.E. Chicken (Shaq Sauce, chicken breast and B&B Pickles) and Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo and pickles), in addition to other concessions items.

Additionally, Big Chicken has locations open in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Dayton, Ohio region and two Carnival Cruise Ships, with more than 150 locations in its development pipeline. Joining the lineup of Big Chicken restaurants, the brand is celebrating its second franchise opening this week in Valencia, California.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.