On July 18, Big Chicken is making its grand entrance into New Jersey with a BIG opening bash in The Village at Bridgewater Commons, the property’s vibrant, open-air shopping district boasting retail and a variety of exciting new food and beverage destinations. During the grand opening, the first 34 fans in line will have the chance to vie for the ultimate opportunity – free Big Chicken food and drinks for a year, limited to $10 a week – all while chowing down on the brand’s mouthwatering menu items that fuse bold flavors with Founder Shaquille O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites.

“Both Adi and I have a passion for BIG flavors and from the first time we tried Big Chicken’s menu items, specifically Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot sandwich, we knew we had to be the group to introduce Shaquille’s childhood favorites to his home state,” says Chad. “Big Chicken has more to offer its guests than any other chicken competitor in Central Jersey. We’re confident that the fact that we have more than four types of sandwiches, eight signature sauces and are open seven days of the week will endear the brand to Bridgewater residents and beyond!”

The inaugural opening in Bridgewater marks the commencement of a six-unit agreement unveiled last year with business partners, Aditya “Adi” and Chad Patel, distinguished veterans in the restaurant industry and natives of the region. Both Chad and Adi boast extensive history spearheading various restaurant ventures, with Chad excelling in the management of both quick-service franchises and traditional dining establishments. Likewise, Adi brings a wealth of expertise from his extensive involvement with multi-unit QSR franchises and co-ownership of a flourishing hospitality enterprise. Additionally, overseeing operations at the Bridgewater location is Mayur Patel, a seasoned professional with over a decade of managerial experience with other quick-service restaurants.

“We’re so excited to welcome Newark native Shaquille O’Neal back home, in the tastiest possible way, and to partner with Adi and Chad Patel,” says Troy Fischer, Senior General Manager at Bridgewater Commons. “Their choice to make Big Chicken’s Garden State debut at Bridgewater Commons is a testament to our efforts to create an extraordinary dining destination. We can’t wait to have them join one of the most vibrant restaurant communities in Central New Jersey.”

This opening is just one in Big Chicken’s rapidly growing pipeline with and 40-plus locations open in both traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings and a large development pipeline. Offerings at the Bridgewater location will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.

“I live nearby so I can’t wait for my kids to be able to come to Chad and Adi’s store with their teams and friends and help build a strong Big Chicken Community in New Jersey,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “They’ve got a BIG vision for our concept in this state and I look forward to working alongside them and leveraging my considerable knowledge of the area to help make it happen.”