Beverly’s dining scene is about to get even bigger. Big Chicken is bringing its slam-dunk lineup of bold chicken sandwiches and delicious ice cream shakes to North Beverly Plaza in the latest addition to Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken kingdom.

After establishing its stronghold at Northshore Mall, Big Chicken is marching North to the bustling neighborhood of Beverly, a Boston suburb known for its coastal charm and lively shopping and dining. Operated by local entrepreneur Barry Lattuca, Big Chicken will be serving up its galactically famous sandwiches at 19 Dodge Street, a prime location in the bustling retail center of North Beverly Plaza. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2025.

“Beverly is a vibrant, seaside community with an incredible energy, and Big Chicken’s vibrant brand will fit right in,” said Lattuca. “This coastal town is the perfect spot for Shaq-sized flavor and fun. Our team is looking forward to welcoming Beverly residents in for a truly BIG experience, full of warm hospitality and even better taste!”

The upcoming Big Chicken location marks Lattuca’s second opening, alongside experienced entrepreneurs Martin Lachance, Michael Scibelli and James O’Hanlon. Lattuca holds 16 years of experience in managing quick service restaurants, and he and his team own and operate several additional concepts in the Greater Boston area.

“Boston’s personal for me — I started my career here calling on Stop & Shop, Shaw’s and Market Basket in Beverly and nearby towns,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “For a market like this, I need a partner I trust, and Barry is the perfect partner. He lives and breathes Shaquille’s vision for Big Chicken: BIG energy, BIG heart and a warmth that brings communities together. We’re so excited for this Beverly location and proud to be building it with someone like Barry.”

Big Chicken has over 40 locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings and an impressive pipeline of more than 350 units in development. The brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors.

The offerings at Big Chicken of Beverly will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles) and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli) along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.