Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B.

Interested candidates may apply by texting 9117037 to 31063 today. This will be the brand’s first location in Missouri. The new Airport will open February 28, 2023.