Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location

WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and we’re ready to start building our all-star team,” says Fazil Malik, co-owner of Big Chicken Houston alongside his partners at 34 Franchise Group LLC.

The new location will be opening its doors in February at 9660 Westheimer Rd. This will be the state’s second location, following the brand’s opening at the Moody Center in April 2022.

WHERE: 9660 Westheimer Rd., #250