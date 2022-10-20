Big Chicken to Host Pop-Up at Circuit of The Americas in Austin

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by celebrated Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today its presence at the 2022 Circuit of The Americas in Austin. The brand, which currently has one location open in Texas at Austin’s Moody Center and another coming soon to Houston, will join the racing action with the world’s fastest drivers from October 21 - 23. In addition to Big Chicken’s presence, O’Neal - aka DJ Diesel - will also be performing at the event.

“The race weekend is a major event in Austin, and we’re thrilled to surprise the 400,000-plus attendees with our Big Chicken pop-up for its 10th anniversary at Circuit of The Americas,” says Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “This year’s event is expected to be the largest ever, so there’s no better time to bring in Big Chicken’s BIG flavors, BIG food and BIG fun!”



Last week, the fast casual chicken concept celebrated its two most recent openings in Valencia, California and in Arizona State University’s new multipurpose arena, the Mullett Arena. No stranger to the racetrack, Big Chicken has also shared its BIG flavor with fans at races in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Austin Grand Prix marks the brand’s third race pop-up.

In addition to the new locations in Valencia and the Mullett Arena as well as its existing presence in Austin’s Moody Center, Big Chicken currently has an additional location open in Los Angeles as well as locations in Las Vegas, in the Dayton, Ohio region, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York’s UBS Arena, and on two Carnival Cruise ships. Tailored for skilled restaurant owner/operator groups, the franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team.

Along with O’Neal, the championship pedigree behind Big Chicken includes a pair of powerful ownership group partners, including:

● Authentic Brands (ABG), a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands including Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley and Reebok.

● JRS Hospitality, Las Vegas’ leading events and catering company with a reputation for hosting top tier parties, private dining and corporate gatherings at its iconic venues such as Cabo Wabo, Hexx, and Beer Park.