Big Chicken is ushering in a new era of operational excellence with the appointment of Bobby Shaw as vice president of operations. A seasoned leader with more than four decades of experience in the restaurant franchising sector, Shaw will supercharge the brand’s growth, revolutionizing operations and teaming up with franchisees to deliver BIG results. With a history of building powerhouse teams and scaling brands into household names, Shaw’s leadership will ensure every Big Chicken location thrives under a shared vision of innovation and growth.

“Having spent years in the fast-casual sector, I’ve always been drawn to brands that deliver exceptional food while also cultivating a bold, unique culture. Big Chicken checks both boxes,” said Shaw. “My first experience with Big Chicken at the Kansas City Airport made it clear that this brand stands apart. After visiting one of its traditional locations in Las Vegas, the chef-driven culinary excellence and the energy of the team were immediately evident. I knew this was the right place to make an impact. Looking ahead, I’m excited to work alongside our franchise partners to optimize operations and continue building a brand that is as strong in its values as it is in its food. Big Chicken has incredible momentum, and I’m eager to be part of its next phase of growth.”

Shaw’s career in the restaurant industry began with humble roots, working in the back of the house at McDonald’s in high school. What started as a part-time job evolved into a 17-year journey with the brand, where he worked his way up from an hourly employee to a multi-unit leader on the corporate team. Shaw attributes his meteoric rise to the lessons he learned at McDonald’s—mastering systems, refining processes, and building operational excellence from the ground up. In 2002, Shaw joined Chipotle, a small company that had recently expanded to his home base in Kansas City. Over the next decade, he helped fuel Chipotle’s skyrocketing growth, ultimately overseeing 228 stores as the brand became a household name.

After his tenure at Chipotle, Shaw entered the C-suite as president and chief operating officer of Freebirds World Burrito. There, he rebuilt the executive team, re-engineered the menu, and led the strategic redesign of the brand with its Freebirds 2.0 prototype. In 2016, Shaw founded his own consulting firm, working with notable brands including Wahlburgers, Salad & Go, Teriyaki Madness, and others. This work led him to Sheridan’s Unforked, where he transitioned from a consultant to the brand’s chief operations officer, refining and scaling the chef-driven brand. Most recently, Shaw joined Salt & Straw in 2022, driving the brand’s expansion with 14 new locations in just 19 months. His entrepreneurial experience and hands-on involvement with fast-casual brands have given him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities operators face, which he now brings to his role with Big Chicken.

“Bobby’s experience stood out to me quickly from a candidate pool of more than 1,200 applicants. He brings an incredible depth of experience and a true passion for this industry to Big Chicken. We’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “He has an innate ability to connect with franchisees and help them realize their full potential, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we need at this stage of our growth. Now, we’re in an even stronger position to create lasting impact and scale Big Chicken in a way that reflects the values and energy of our brand and its founder.”

Shaw’s appointment marks a key milestone in Big Chicken’s rapid global expansion. With its recent entry into the UK and a growing presence domestically and in Central and South America, the brand is poised to extend its reach across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in the years ahead.

Through the continued involvement of Founder Shaquille O’Neal and the support of JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the brand is shooting for hall-of-fame status throughout all traditional and non-traditional settings. Although growing rapidly, qualified franchise investors still have the advantage of joining a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion. The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit operators who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team.