In a BIG move to build upon its acclaimed leadership, Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken is adding an undisputed MVP to its executive team. The global restaurant brand announced that it has named Joshua Sims Sr. as its newly appointed Head of Marketing. Ready to electrify the brand’s image and fan following through cutting-edge local store marketing matched with profound national campaigns, Sims will add even more fuel to a super-charged Big Chicken brand that already has proven to be a fast casual restaurant industry force less than three years into its strategic growth strategy.

“What an opportunity we have! There’s so much runway ahead of us. I’m looking forward to putting all the right pieces into place to truly activate our brand from a 360-degree vantage point,” said Sims, a seasoned marketing pro, proud husband and father of three. “The energy and vibe within this brand are unlike anything I’ve experienced before. There’s a personal connection I have to it because of being a huge Shaquille fan, but layer on top of that a leadership team with someone as caring as CEO Josh Halpern, and I am truly blown away. Josh even called my wife to discuss the opportunity. That’s when I knew that I needed to be a part of this team.”

With an accomplished background in the most modernized digital and omnichannel brand marketing of its kind, Sims is poised to completely revolutionize the way Big Chicken connects with its guests on a local and national level. Before joining the star-powered concept, Sims served as the Senior Manager of Media & Advertising at Bojangles, where he helped to raise the brand’s digital return on ad spend (ROAS) and omnichannel sales by upwards of 30% for franchisees. His digital background began on the agency side, where he focused on delivering digital media and advertising results for brands across various verticals, including working directly with franchisees of quick-service restaurant brands such as Jersey Mike’s. He then took on a role as a digital media manager for Lewis Advertising, where he was responsible for creating, controlling and executing digital and social media ads for major clients, including Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s (CKE Restaurants) and more. With a team-oriented and relationship-focused approach, he’s built strong partnerships with advertising platforms like META, Google, YouTube TV, Disney and Spectrum.

From 2018 to 2022, he co-founded and ran a multi-store retail chain that scaled to six locations across three states before he and his wife sold the company. Sims’ diverse experience, from working with franchisees of small and large brands to being an entrepreneur himself, uniquely positions him to lead the marketing strategy for an emerging brand like Big Chicken.

“As I’ve said, our careers are about so much more than just outstanding results and KPIs. While those factors are important, our careers are about the extraordinary people that we work with along the way, and I’m so glad that we crossed paths with Josh and that he decided to join us on this journey with Big Chicken,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Together, we’re thunder and lightning. His experience speaks for itself and I know that he’s already started on the path to take us from the industry’s #1 Mover & Shaker to a household name in every corner of the world.”

Sims’ appointment to Head of Marketing comes at a pivotal time in Big Chicken’s development, as the brand is on track to have its BIGGEST year yet supporting more than 40 locations – many of which are celebrating their first years in business – and an additional 25 projected openings. Plus, following its entrance into the UK and development in Central and South America, the rapidly expanding chicken concept has plans to continue its expansion throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond over the next several years.

Through the continued involvement of Founder Shaquille O’Neal and the support of JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the brand is shooting for hall-of-fame status throughout all traditional and non-traditional settings. Although growing rapidly, qualified franchise investors still have the advantage of joining a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion. The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit operators who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team.