Big Chicken to Open in Busch Stadium

Legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken meets Major League Baseball beginning on March 30 with the opening of its newest location at Busch Stadium in thanks to the brand’s partnership with Delaware North Sportservice.

“Big Chicken is quickly becoming a household name, and for all the right reasons – especially their commitment to chef-driven quality,” says Daniel Fetcho, vice president of operations for Delaware North Sportservice. “We’re grateful to grow our relationship with the Big Chicken team to include Busch Stadium, as we know it’ll be a big hit with Cardinals fans.”

Home of the 11-time World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, Busch Stadium frequently welcomes enthusiastic crowds of baseball fanatics who will soon experience BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun. The new stadium location features an originally crafted menu item unique to the city of St. Louis in partnership with local artisanal doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut. Appropriately named the “314” after the St. Louis area code, the sandwich is comprised of the brand’s Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken with Shaq Sauce, and served on a Cardinal Red Maple Bacon doughnut. Additional offerings at the stadium include the M.D.E. (Shaq Sauce, chicken breast and B&B Pickles) and the Uncle Jerome (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), along with fries and a cookie the circumference of an NBA basketball.

Big Chicken concession stands will be located in section 135, along the first base line of the main concourse, and in section 358, on the third base side of the terrace level.

“The first day I met Shaquille O’Neal was when I was still at Anheuser-Busch and we ended up together at Busch Stadium for a game. Now, through our partnership with Delaware North, we will bring our BIG fun, BIG flavor and BIG food to Cardinals Nation”,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re proud to partner with St. Louis’s iconic doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut, to offer a specially crafted chicken sandwich unlike any other on our menu. Let’s go BIG, Cardinals!”

The second location in Missouri, Big Chicken in Busch Stadium will join the brand’s first-ever airport location at Kansas City International Airport, where the restaurant’s high-quality offerings satisfy the cravings of travelers from across the globe. Outside of Missouri, Big Chicken has quickly become a staple to high-profile arenas on a nationwide scale, including ASU’s Mullett Arena, New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Palm Spring’s Acrisure Arena and Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. In addition, Big Chicken has restaurants open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue), Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia), Seattle, in the Dayton, Ohio region and on three Carnival Cruise ships.