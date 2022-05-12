Big Chicken to Open Pop-Up Location in Saudi Arabia

Big Chicken, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s craft-casual chicken restaurant, is set open a seasonal pop-up location during Jeddah Season.

This is Big Chicken’s second pop-up location in Jeddah. Their first experience was during the Formula 1 race last year in December.

The menu will highlight some of Big Chicken’s most popular items, such as the M.D.E. (crispy chicken, shaq sauce and pickles) and Uncle Jerome (nashville hot chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles) sandwiches, indulgent milk shakes, signature BC fries and the Big Cookie, a giant chocolate chip cookie with the same radius as an NBA basketball. Randy’s, an exclusive sandwich available only at this location, includes crispy chicken, beef bacon, bbq mayo all between a Randy’s glazed raised donut.

Safood, a food and beverage company specialized in managing international and local restaurants and coffee shops, will again partner with Big Chicken and oversee the operations during the two-month festival.

“We are thrilled to bring Big Chicken to Jeddah Season and provide an opportunity for more people to try what we’ve spent years perfecting,” commented Josh Halpern, Big Chicken CEO. “Safood has been an amazing partner and is committed to providing the absolute best Big Chicken experience.”

Located inside Jeddah Season CITY WALK at Chicken Wars Food Hall, Big Chicken will be open from the start of the festival through June 30 from 5pm to 2am.

Big Chicken, currently operates seven locations in the United States with franchise agreements in place in open over 100 additional US locations in the near future.