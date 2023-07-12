Big Chicken to Open in Rosemont, Illinois

Get ready to eat life to the fullest, Rosemont! Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken opened its first location in Illinois on July 11.

The highly anticipated opening in Rosemont is the first to debut in a multi-unit agreement with accomplished Chicago-area entrepreneur Patel. Situated at 9437 West Higgins Road., Big Chicken’s premium menu offerings will include famed chicken sandwiches like the Big & Sloppy, Uncle Jerome and Shaq Attack, as well as classic fan favorites like crispy tenders, popcorn chicken and Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese. In addition, the restaurant will open debuting a new menu offering exclusive to the Rosemont location in partnership with Illinois’ popular coffee and donut shop, Stan’s Donuts. Coined the Spicy Chicken Stanwich, the menu item features Stan’s freshly baked maple glazed donut, Nashville Hot Chicken and Big Chicken sauce.

“In terms of flavor, quality and overall atmosphere, Big Chicken surpasses all expectations and we’re thrilled to introduce the brand to Chicagoland with our first opening in Rosemont,” says Patel. “We know what it takes to thrive in Chicago, and we’re confident that Big Chicken is going to set itself apart in the city’s competitive restaurant scene. With its innovative menu offerings, energetic dining environment and star-powered backing, the restaurant will be a BIG hit among guests. We hope you’ll join us on July 11 for our official debut in Chicagoland.”

Once one of the largest franchisees in the 7-Eleven system, Patel brings with him nearly 20 years of business ownership experience in the convenience store model. Big Chicken expands his franchise investments into the restaurant industry and continues his suburban Chicagoland franchise investing and operating strategy. Leveraging his extensive experience and market expertise, Patel and his partners have plans to open more Big Chicken locations across Illinois.

“With a partner like Patel, we’re confident that Big Chicken is going to be wildly successful in the Chicagoland restaurant scene,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re especially excited for this opening because we’ll be launching with a specially crafted chicken sandwich in partnership with Chicagoland’s famed donut shop, Stan’s Donuts. The Spicy Chicken Stanwich, in addition to established popular menu items, are sure to win over the hearts and appetites of guests in Rosemont. Let’s go BIG, Chicagoland!”

In addition to the newest restaurant in Rosemont, Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Ave.); Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia); Seattle; Houston; Gilbert, Arizona; and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.