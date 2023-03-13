Big Chicken to Open Second Arizona Location

Get ready to eat life to the fullest, Gilbert! Shaquille O’Neal owned Big Chicken is set to open its second location in Arizona on March 15.

The highly anticipated opening in Gilbert is the first to debut in a 12-unit agreement with accomplished Arizona-based restaurant ownership team and existing Big Chicken franchisees, Steve Christensen and Reid Richards. Situated at 366 N Gilbert Rd., Big Chicken’s premium menu offerings will include famed chicken sandwiches like the Big & Sloppy, Uncle Jerome and Shaq Attack, as well as classic fan favorites like crispy tenders, popcorn chicken and Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese.

“We’ve been counting down the days in anticipation for our debut in Gilbert,” says Christensen. “In terms of quality and flavor, Big Chicken is the best of the best. There’s nothing else like it in Greater Phoenix and we can’t wait to grow Big Chicken’s fan base across Arizona. Bring your appetite, because Big Chicken is here!”

With more than 13 years of successful partnership behind them, Christensen and Richards will bring their extensive experience in restaurant ownership and operations to open 11 more Big Chicken locations across Arizona. Together, the talented duo will leverage their restaurant management expertise and skill set in business development to establish Big Chicken’s presence in Gilbert.

“With an all-star duo like Steve and Reid, we’re confident that Big Chicken is going to be a BIG success in Gilbert,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Guests will love our hand-crafted, high-quality menu offerings accompanied with a fun and energetic atmosphere. We can’t wait to continue our Arizona expansion with 11 more openings on the horizon. Let’s go BIG, Gilbert!”

Big Chicken in Gilbert is the second location to open in Arizona, with the first location currently serving athletes, fans, concert goers and more at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Mullett Arena. In addition to the Gilbert and ASU locations, Big Chicken also has restaurants open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue); Los Angeles (Glendale and; Valencia); Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena and Renton); and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships. With a lineup of openings on the horizon, Big Chicken will soon open its doors in St. Louis and Houston.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion