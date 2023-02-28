Big Chicken Opens in Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

Shaquille O’Neal owned Big Chicken is officially opening its newest location in CFG Bank Arena on February 21.

Since its founding in 2018, the fast casual restaurant brand has opened in various high-profile arenas across the country, all of which were developed by Oak View Group (OVG), the largest builder of new arenas in the world. Big Chicken’s location at CFG Arena will be joining several other OVG properties, including ASU’s Mullett Arena, New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and Palm Spring’s Acrisure Arena.

“Our partnership with OVG has helped us bring BIG food, BIG flavor and BIG fun to arenas across the country,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re ecstatic to continue our growth in multipurpose venues with our newest opening in CFG Bank Arena. We’re even more thrilled that it’s our first location in the state. Get ready to go BIG, Baltimore!”

Located one block away from the Baltimore Convention Center and on the corner of Baltimore Street and Hopkins Place, the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena is a world class multipurpose venue that welcomes tens of thousands of fans and artists for concerts, sporting events and more. Big Chicken offerings at the new location include the M.D.E. Chicken (Shaq Sauce, chicken breast and B&B Pickles), Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo and pickles), as well as other concessions items.

Aside from its arena locations, Big Chicken also has restaurants open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue), Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia), Seattle, in the Dayton, Ohio region and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.