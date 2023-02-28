Big Chicken Opens in Kansas City International Airport

Big Chicken, the rapidly-growing fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced the opening of its newest location in Kansas City International Airport (MCI). OHM Concession Group (OHM), a hospitality company headquartered in St. Louis that operates restaurants in airports across the U.S., will run operations at the new location.

“Beginning this February, BIG flavors will be available at Kansas City International Airport,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re thrilled to partner with OHM as we introduce our mouth-watering chicken sandwiches and more of Shaquille’s home-cooked childhood favorites to travelers on the go. Kansas City is an excellent market, and we couldn’t be happier to offer the quality and taste travelers seek when at MCI with the opening of our first-ever airport location.”

Big Chicken’s opening coincides with the launch of the airport’s brand-new terminal, which is expected to add thousands of available flights and increase foot traffic tenfold within the establishment. Travelers from around the world will be able to enjoy Big Chicken offerings, including the M.D.E. Chicken (Shaq Sauce, chicken breast and B&B Pickles) and Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo and pickles), in addition to other items.

As the brand continues to grow across the country, Big Chicken is actively seeking to connect with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.

Currently, Big Chicken has restaurants open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Avenue); Los Angeles (Glendale and; Valencia); Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena and Renton); and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and on three Carnival Cruise ships. With a lineup of openings on the horizon, Big Chicken will soon open its doors in St. Louis, Houston and Gilbert, Arizona.