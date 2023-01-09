Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.

“The Big Chicken Experience is getting a whole lot BIGGER,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re over the moon to be opening our first ever drive-thru location, and we wanted to make it an even bigger deal by introducing breakfast. We have been hard at work perfecting our new coffee and breakfast offerings, so this new location is a massive deal for us. We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the experience for both guests and franchisees, and look forward to continuing to infuse innovation into our menus.”

Breakfast offerings at the new location include; G.O.A.T (toasted brioche with our signature house made scrambled eggs, american cheese, herb mayo and don't forget to add our signature Naked Truth crispy fried chicken for the greatest of all time breakfast sandwich), Nashville Hot Burrito (nashville hot spiced crispy chicken, our signature house made scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, tots and avocado) and The Tiger (our signature house made scrambled eggs on a buttered biscuit topped with cheddar cheese and house made bacon jam), along with other sandwiches and sides. All items are fresh to order and are able to be enjoyed in our dining room, your car or when you get to your destination.

“Quality has always been our number one priority when creating recipes for Big Chicken,” says Matt Silverman, managing partner at Big Chicken. “Our new breakfast menu is no different. We spent a lot of time in the kitchen creating the ultimate Big Chicken breakfast. It was important to all of us that we sourced the best quality ingredients and put together recipes that could be produced consistently for your enjoyment. From cage free eggs to our Naked Truth chicken, we went all out.”

In addition to the food items that will be offered for the morning, Big Chicken has also teamed up with La Colombe Coffee to give guests the caffeine kick they need in the morning. The location will offer hot and iced coffees and espresso drinks, including black & white mochas and the vanilla mocha deluxe, made from La Colombe’s small batch roasted beans.

“The introduction of our breakfast menu is an exciting step for Big Chicken, and it continues to feature subtle references to my own personal journey,” says O’Neal. “As we launch new elements of the business, I’m excited that fans will learn more about me, my family and the meals that shaped us.”

The new location will add to the 200-plus locations in development nationwide for the brand. Big Chicken currently has locations open in Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia); Las Vegas; Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena and Renton); and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley, CA and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

Along with O’Neal, the championship pedigree behind Big Chicken includes a pair of powerful ownership group partners, including:

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands.

JRS Hospitality, Las Vegas’ leading restaurant group with a reputation for hosting top tier parties, private dining and corporate gatherings at its iconic venues such as Cabo Wabo, Alexxa’s, Chayo and Beer Park.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience is required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.