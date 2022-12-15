Big Chicken Opens Third Franchise Location in Renton, Washington

Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-growing chicken sandwich concept Big Chicken announced today the opening of its newest location.

The brand’s third franchised location in the country will officially open its doors on December 17 at 921-A N 10th Street in Renton Landing, a bustling upscale shopping, dining and entertainment hub. The second location in the state, it joins the Big Chicken’s existing location at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

“I have been looking forward to this day since the moment I signed the franchise agreement,” says David Jones, experienced restauranteur and franchisee of the new Big Chicken in Renton alongside his wife, Lorri. “I fell in love with the concept the second I tried it and knew that folks in the greater Seattle area would immediately crave the BIG, bold flavors, just as we had.”

Having spent nearly 25 years owning and operating restaurants, the Jones’ bring experience in both growing franchise brands and establishing a multi-unit business from the ground up. Prior to launching Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers, David held positions at other major national restaurant brands, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Panhandler Pies and Denny’s. Lorri earned her experience working as a controller at Red Hook Brewery, Eldec Aerospace and Philipps Warranty.

“We couldn’t be happier to have such an incredible pair of owners like David and Lorri running our newest location,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Their individual backgrounds and impressive portfolio of brands made the decision so easy for us, and we’re thrilled to support them as they continue to expand our mission of BIG food, BIG flavor and BIG fun across King County.”

Aside from the Renton and Climate Pledge Arena locations, Big Chicken has restaurants open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullet Arena and on three Carnival Cruise ships. The Big Chicken franchise opportunity is tailored for skilled restaurant owner/operator groups like the Jones.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.