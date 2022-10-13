Big Chicken Opens in Valencia, California

Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-growing chicken sandwich concept Big Chicken announced today the opening of its newest location.

Located at the River Oaks Shopping Center (24341 Magic Mountain Parkway #5), a popular dining and shopping destination in the heart of Valencia, it marks the brand’s second franchised location in the country. The restaurant also becomes the second location in L.A. County, joining one of the brand’s original locations that opened in 2018 in Glendale.

“We’re thrilled for the opening of our first location with Big Chicken,” says Andy Gitipityapon, co-owner of Big Chicken in Valencia. “My wife and I first discovered the brand a few years ago in Las Vegas and fell in love with the food. I knew I wanted to be a part of its expansion, and after meeting with the corporate team and learning more about the team supporting the brand, I was sold. As a longtime Lakers fan, Shaquille’s involvement was the icing on the cake. Luckily, my business partner had the same experience and felt just like I did about franchising it in our home market. We look forward to expanding the brand’s presence in Southern California.”

This is the first location for Gitipityapon and his business partner David Allen. In addition to Gitipityapon’s experience in the restaurant industry, Allen is the owner and founder of a concierge nutrition and innovative alternative medicine company, David Allen Nutrition, and also has a 15-year background in the quick service restaurant space.

“Andy and David have had a lot of success in their own respective careers and also share our passion for Big Chicken,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “It was a no-brainer to share with them the opportunity to bring this new location to Valencia. We know they’re eager to get the ball rolling and bring Big Chicken’s incredible menu and BIG atmosphere to the community.”

Aside from the Valencia location, Big Chicken has restaurants open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin and on two Carnival Cruise ships. The Big Chicken franchise opportunity is tailored for skilled restaurant owner/operator groups like Gitipityapon and Allen.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion.