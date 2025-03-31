Big Chicken, the award-winning and acclaimed fast casual chicken brand founded by Hall of Fame basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal is taking its full court press to the digital space as a fast-rising leader in the restaurant industry. Through a strategic partnership with Figure 8, a leading digital transformation agency, Big Chicken is doubling down on its commitment to franchisee success, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence. This partnership represents another step toward building a legacy rooted in BIG Flavor, BIG Fun and BIG Smiles, pillars inspired by Shaquille O’Neal’s vision for the brand – translating these values to the digital experience.

Figure 8 has overhauled Big Chicken’s onboarding process for digital channels at all existing locations and now every new restaurant location will launch with a fully-realized digital activation. This shift accelerates market entry, supporting Big Chicken’s ambitious growth plans while ensuring consistency and speed across the brand’s 40+ traditional and non-traditional locations.

The results speak for themselves – Big Chicken’s digital game is heating up. In less than eight months from the start of the partnership with Figure 8, digital sales grew from 11% to more than 23% of total sales.

“With Figure 8 in our corner, we’re optimizing our operations to help us scale faster and smarter. Their expertise ensures that we’re delivering BIG Smiles for all our guests right from the start,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Together, we’re building a more adaptable digital strategy that positions Big Chicken for long-term success.”

“Big Chicken’s bold vision and rapid growth require digital systems that don’t just keep up, but help lead the way,” said Jodi Bernhard, CEO of Figure 8. “We’re proud to partner with such an ambitious, high-growth brand on their path to digital excellence.”

Figure 8 is a New York-based digital transformation agency, partnering with multi-unit restaurants to drive strategic initiatives that streamline processes and scale digital capabilities. As a fractional Chief Digital Officer, Figure 8 empowers brands to leverage external expertise that accelerates growth and future-proofs their digital ecosystem.