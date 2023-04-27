Big Chicken Signs 6-Unit Deal in Boston

It’s time for tipoff as a hit chicken restaurant is set to enter Boston.

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that local business partners Paul Bains and Ryan Corcoran have signed a franchise agreement to bring six locations to the Greater Boston area.

“Ryan and I were thoroughly impressed with the professionalism and timeliness of the Big Chicken team from the get-go,” says Bains. “We’ve been business partners for several years, and only recently began researching franchise opportunities. When we came across Big Chicken, we knew that we wanted to get in on the booming chicken segment and had looked into several concepts. I spoke with the corporate team and then had the opportunity to try the brand’s BIG sandwiches in Vegas. From there, the decision was made. We’re thrilled to share that we’re bringing BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun to Greater Boston!”

In addition to his full-time career as an engineer, Bains brings extensive experience in business management and the restaurant industry to the table for Big Chicken, handling the location’s day-to-day operations. He first acquired a franchise concept in October of 2022 with a well-known pizza brand, where he instantaneously grew business and increased store revenues by 60% to date. Likewise, Corcoran has a passion for real estate development and found success in the field at the young age of 21. He currently serves as the founder and CEO of an expansive real estate investment company in New England. Now at the age of 28 with stock in more than 250 units, his focus in his new venture with Big Chicken will be to grow and scale the brand in Greater Boston while handling the site selection aspect of the business.

“Paul and Ryan are an ambitious duo with proven success in their respective fields of expertise,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re lucky to add them to our team of incredible franchisees and look forward to supporting them as we build Big Chicken’s presence in Boston. Let’s GROW!”

The newest franchise agreement in the Greater Boston area will add to the 250-plus locations in development nationwide for the brand. Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Ave.); Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia); Seattle; Houston; Gilbert, Arizona; and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.

Along with O’Neal, the championship pedigree behind Big Chicken includes a pair of powerful ownership group partners, including:

Authentic Brands (ABG), a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands including Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley and Reebok.

JRS Hospitality, Las Vegas’ leading restaurant group with a reputation for hosting top tier parties, private dining and corporate gatherings at its iconic venues such as Cabo Wabo, Alexxa’s, and Beer Park.

The franchise investment has been designed to align with successful, multi-unit investors who want to become part of Shaquille’s dream team. Restaurant experience — whether traditional or not — is preferred, but not required. With significant interest from new owners, franchise investors will have the advantage to join a brand on the cusp of worldwide expansion