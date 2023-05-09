Big Chicken Signs Lease in Doral, Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced the signed lease of its newest location in Doral, Florida.

Part of a massive 45-unit agreement across Central and South Florida, Big Chicken in Doral will be the first location to open in South Florida for DMD Chicken, a branch of accomplished Florida commercial hospitality development company DMD Ventures. Located at 5635 NW 87th Avenue in the Doral Place 87 shopping center, the restaurant is planned to open before the end of 2023 and will be the first location in South Florida.

“From the moment we came across Big Chicken, we knew it was a concept worth investing in. We’re thrilled with the progress that we’ve made in opening our first South Florida location in Doral,” says Fred Burgess, principal, co-founder and co-CEO of DMD Ventures. “Doral Place 87 is a bustling shopping center and prime location for the new restaurant. The community will no doubt become just as passionate as we are about the BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun that Big Chicken offers.”

Alongside Burgess, the DMD Chicken leadership team includes co-CEO Jack Flechner and Chief Operating Officer Kurt Petterle. As a branch of DMD Ventures, the seasoned ownership group of attorney’s, developers and hospitality leaders have more than 50 years of experience accelerating growth across its portfolio. With successful franchise concepts including Twin Peaks, Papa Johns, IHG Hotels, Go Minis Portable Storage and shopping centers, the trio of industry veterans are equipped to quickly scale Big Chicken across Florida.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with DMD Chicken. Fred, Jack and Kurt played a key role in bringing Big Chicken to its 200-units-sold milestone,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We’re happy to celebrate their signed lease in Doral and know they’re going to make Big Chicken a BIG success in Central and South Florida.”

Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas (Paradise Road and Tropicana Ave.); Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia); Seattle; Houston; Gilbert, Arizona; and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.