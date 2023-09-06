Big Chicken Signs Lease to Open in Boston Market

The countdown is on until Big Chicken makes its BIG debut in Boston!

The star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal announced today the signed lease of its newest location in Massachusetts at the Northshore Mall.

Part of a 6-unit agreement to introduce the fast casual chicken restaurant to the Boston Metro area, this will be the first location to open for local business partners Paul Bains and Ryan Corcoran and the first restaurant in the state of Massachusetts for the brand. Located at 210 Andover Street in the Northshore Mall shopping center, the restaurant is planned to open in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our first Big Chicken restaurant is slated to open this coming year at the Northshore Mall,” says Bains, a full-time engineer turned restauranteur. “Fusing bold flavors and quality ingredients, the Boston Metro area is in for its next BIG hit with Big Chicken. Get ready to eat life to the fullest!”

Bains will leverage his extensive background in business management and restaurant ownership experience to handle the day-to-day operations of the upcoming Big Chicken location. Alongside Bains, real estate mogul Corcoran will continue his search in selecting the best sites to scale the brand across Massachusetts with five additional locations in the pipeline.

“I’m incredibly excited to see Big Chicken open a location at the Northshore Mall,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “I lived a few miles from the location in the early 2000s and spent a lot of time there, so it’s awesome to see Paul and Ryan, our all-star partners, bring Big Chicken to the area. Let’s GROW!”

With 300-plus locations in development nationwide for the brand, Big Chicken currently has locations open in Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Seattle; Houston; Gilbert, Arizona; Rosemont, Illinois and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Comcast Center in Philadelphia, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.