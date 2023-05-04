Big Chicken Signs Two Leases in Nevada

Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the signed leases of its two newest locations in Carson City and Minden.

Part of a six-unit agreement across Northwest Nevada, Big Chicken in Carson City and Minden are set to be the first two locations to open for experienced restaurant owner and longtime Carson City resident, Damon Kreizenbeck.

The first location to open will be in Carson City at the 444 East Williams Street City Center. Closely to follow will be the opening in Minden, with a location set on the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 88. Both restaurants are expected to open in late 2023 as the third and fourth locations in the state.

“We were fortunate to have secured two prime locations to open our first Big Chicken restaurants in Carson City and Minden. Since signing the leases, we’ve been beyond excited to share the announcement,” says Kreizenbeck. “As a Northern Nevada resident for the last 33 years, I’m confident that Big Chicken will quickly become a go-to lunch and dinner spot for residents as well as for those passing through. There’s nothing else in the area that brings BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun quite like Big Chicken.”

With more than seven years of restaurant ownership experience, Kreizenbeck joined the fast casual space in 2015 as the franchise owner of Firehouse Subs in Carson City, which he operates alongside his father-in-law, Patrick Lindsay. Before then, Kreizenbeck spent most of his professional life in the fine wine business where he owned a wine and spirit marketing company and a fine wine distributor. Lindsay will also be involved in the Big Chicken business in addition to Kreizenbeck’s wife, Karin, and their daughters, Hanna, Lindsay and Kyda. Another key team member will be Anthony Kingsland, who has extensive experience working in fine dining in the area and will serve as District Manager at Big Chicken in Northwest Nevada. Additional markets in the six-unit agreement with Big Chicken include Reno, Sparks, and Lake Tahoe.

“Damon’s prior restaurant ownership experience and knowledge of the market have been instrumental as we’ve worked together to expand Big Chicken in Northwest Nevada,” says Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “We’re happy to celebrate alongside him and his family with each new milestone, including his first signed leases in Carson City and Minden. We’re proud to have him as part of our team.”

Big Chicken in Carson City and Minden will add to the 250-plus locations in development nationwide for the brand. In addition to its Las Vegas locations (Paradise Road and Tropicana Ave.), Big Chicken currently has locations open in Los Angeles (Glendale and Valencia); Seattle; Houston; and in the Dayton, Ohio region, as well as in metro-New York’s UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin, ASU’s Mullett Arena, Palm Spring’s Acrisure Arena, St. Louis’s Busch Stadium, Kansas City International Airport and on three Carnival Cruise ships.