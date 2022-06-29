Big Chicken Taps PAR Technology’s Brink, Data Central, and PAR Pay

ParTech, Inc., a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Big Chicken has selected PAR’s Brink POS, Data Central Backoffice and PAR Pay for its food and beverage in-store technological requirements.

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast-casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will utilize PAR’s leading software solutions to streamline its digital platforms. By choosing to partner with PAR and incorporate its software systems early in its growth phase, Big Chicken is aiming to ensure that it will avoid the typical growing pains of an emerging brand with overall guest satisfaction continuing as it opens multiple new restaurants.

“The foresight that Big Chicken had to incorporate PAR’s unified commerce platform so early in their expansion plans will not only help maximize each restaurant’s efficiency and profitability, but make sure that the focus stays on the guest experience,” says PAR president & CEO Savneet Singh. “We believe in each of our customer-centric solutions and feel that by implementing them all together, Big Chicken’s leadership team, its team members and – especially its guests – will benefit from the guidance and support of our industry-leading software and support staff to confirm each restaurant operates smoothly.”

Brink POS, PAR’s robust point-of-sale (POS) solution, allows restaurants to integrate suppliers, accounting and payroll systems directly into the POS and consolidate information all in one place, which in turn enhances the back of house experience with streamlined and more intuitive functions and procedures and therefore improving the front of house experience between restaurant and guest.

Data Central, PAR’s back of house software, standardizes and centralizes data streams like inventory management and labor management across all restaurant locations. PAR Pay is a subscription payment middleware application that is mobile and gift card friendly.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership and believe PAR and its solutions will help us ensure that all of our software works cohesively so we can focus on doing what we do best 𑁋 serving our guests,” says Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “With several locations open and more than 150 in the development pipeline, our growth isn’t slowing down anytime soon and we want our franchisees and their teams to be able to focus on our food and our guests. To do that, we need tools that can guarantee ease, correct and precise analytics, and consistency of service. PAR will be the point guard of our tech stack.”

Launched in 2018, Big Chicken’s menu fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with bold flavors that were uniquely crafted by accomplished Las Vegas chefs Matt Silverman and Matt Piekarski. Since launching, Big Chicken fans have raved over the sandwiches, tenders, sides and hand-crafted shakes, connecting with Shaquille through the food.