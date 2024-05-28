Establishing a stronghold of chicken enthusiasts that spans from Northern Snohomish County to Pierce County, Shaquille O’Neal-founded Big Chicken is set to open its sixth Seattle Metro location in the Shoreline Place shopping center, near the intersection of 155th and Westminster Way (15515 Westminster Way North).

The star-powered chicken concept began its BIG takeover of Greater Seattle’s dining scene with the opening of its Renton location in 2022, quickly adding locations in Mukilteo, Microsoft Campus in Renton, Tacoma and at the Climate Pledge Arena in the heart of downtown to its all-star line-up of restaurants.

Residents of Shoreline and surrounding areas are invited to their grand opening on May 31, 2024.

This opening will be the fourth in the Northern Seattle Suburbs for hometown heroes and accomplished entrepreneurs, David and Lorri Jones, who were recently recognized as Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association. Together, the husband-and-wife duo have owned and operated restaurants for more than 25 years in the Seattle area and have played an instrumental role in piloting new technologies for the emerging chicken chain. Guests who visit Big Chicken in Shoreline will be the first to take advantage of new kiosk ordering options for added speed and convenience.

“Lorri and I have decades of experience operating restaurants across the Pacific Northwest, particularly in the Puget Sound region where we live and have established our own concept, Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers. Shoreline is a fabulous area and we’re confident that Big Chicken will bring a new level of BIG fun to the scene in addition to delicious chicken sandwiches, hand-crafted shakes and more,” says David. “We’re excited to kick off this new restaurant with a grand opening on May 31 and to continue bringing new locations to our communities.”

With more than 350 locations in development nationwide and 30-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings, people around the world will soon be able to pledge their allegiance to BIG Fun. Offerings at the Shoreline location will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich (Big Chicken Sauce and pickles), Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.

“Since day one of our partnership back in 2021, the Joneses have been pivotal in the growth and development of the Big Chicken brand,” says Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Whether it’s working with our team to test and implement new technologies and systems or hopping on the phone to share BIG ideas, we’re grateful for their support and are excited to continue growing with them across the region and beyond.”