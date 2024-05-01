Making its New Jersey debut in style at the Bridgewater Commons shopping center, Big Chicken, the star-powered chicken concept will join a collection of iconic retailers, eateries and entertainment venues. The restaurant will be located in the Village at Bridgewater Commons, the property’s unique, open-air shopping district with more than 10 retailers and food and beverage destinations.

“Chad and I spent several months searching for a location worthy of making a BIG first impression for Big Chicken in the heart of the state where Shaquille grew up,” says Aditya “Adi” Patel, co-owner of the Big Chicken planned for Bridgewater Commons. “We were drawn to the brand because of the incredible variety of sandwiches that make up our menu, and we know that Bridgewater Commons will love the brand’s BIG flavor just as much as we do.”

The upcoming Big Chicken location is a part of the six-unit agreement announced last year with Adi and his business partner Chad Patel, both seasoned restaurant operators, who are expecting to open this location mid-June. The pair are continuing to seek real estate sites for the remaining five locations in areas throughout Central Jersey, including Middlesex, Mercer, Somerset and Livingston Counties.

Chad and Adi have led numerous teams across diverse restaurant ventures. Chad has a wealth of experience managing both quick-service franchise outlets and conventional restaurants over many years. Similarly, Adi has worked extensively with multi-unit QSR franchises and co-owned a hospitality business. Additionally, the location manager, Mayur Patel, has over a decade of experience in management in the QSR industry.

“Bridgewater Commons is just a short drive away from my house, which is how I know that Chad and Adi chose the perfect location for their first Big Chicken restaurant in New Jersey,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “It’s crazy to think that in less than three years of franchising, we’re now developing a location in my own backyard. My family and I are counting down the days until the opening and look forward to being there to support this incredible team.”

With more than 350 locations in development nationwide and more than 30 locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings, Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Offerings at the Bridgewater Commons location will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich (Shaq Sauce and pickles), Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.