What do you get when you cross a chicken and a tiger? Sweet, crunchy creations that will have guests exclaiming, “They’re gr-r-reat!”

Available while supplies last starting September 1, the Frosted Flakes Shake is a deliciously indulgent treat that combines the creamy richness of Big Chicken’s real vanilla ice cream shakes with the classic sweet crunch of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. Topped with a generous sprinkle of crushed Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and whipped cream, this milkshake brings together two iconic brands for Big Fun just in time for back-to-school season.

“We’re all about Big Flavor and Big Fun at Big Chicken, and this collaboration with one of the most beloved cereal brands in the world takes those ideas to a whole new level,” said Joshua Sims, Head of Marketing for Big Chicken. “Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® has been a breakfast table staple for generations, and we’re excited to bring its nostalgic flavor to our menu in a way that’s both innovative and delicious.”

Guests can order the Frosted Flakes Shake in-store or online through Big Chicken Rewards, the brand’s cutting-edge mobile app and loyalty program that encourages guests to eat life to the fullest. Powered by Thanx, members accrue points in the form of Bok Bucks with every purchase to exchange for digital exclusives and VIP experiences. As part of the brand’s mission to drive Big Fun for its guests, Big Chicken Rewards members who bank 180,000 Bok Bucks will be eligible to redeem two free tickets on a Carnival Cruise.