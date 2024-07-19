With all eyes turning to Paris this summer for the upcoming games, Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian, Shaquille O’Neal, has welcomed the Cordon Bleu Sandwich to its lineup of championship menu items.

A French-inspired twist on a classic crispy chicken sandwich featuring savory country ham, creamy Swiss cheese and a tantalizing Carolina honey mustard BBQ sauce, the Cordon Bleu Sandwich pays homage to its namesake while incorporating the BIG Flavor of one of the brand’s signature sauces. Guests can indulge in this limited-time menu item starting on July 19 through the end of August.

“In honor of our athletes, we’ve created a sandwich that represents the teamwork, passion and incredible culinary craftsmanship of Team Big Chicken while giving our guests a chance to feel like they’re cheering on our team from the sidelines in France,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Our founder and my boss, Shaquille, knows what it takes to win gold and it’s our goal to inspire that same spirit for our guests and fans when they visit our restaurants.”

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Other menu items joining the Cordon Bleu Sandwich on Team Big Chicken at the brand’s traditional locations nationwide include The Original Big Chicken, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.