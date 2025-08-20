Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, the renowned cheesesteak brand founded by West Philadelphia native and CEO Derrick Hayes, celebrates another momentous milestone with the wall-breaking ceremony for its second South Carolina franchise location in Greenville (1224 Woodruff Road), owned by franchise partners Marc Brown and Dr. Kiera Brown. With existing locations across Atlanta, Florida and the Carolinas, the wall-breaking ceremony commemorates the new Greenville location, its anticipated grand opening slated for later this year, and the brand’s fifth opening this year as part of its continued expansion throughout the Southeast.

Marc Brown and Dr. Kiera Brown, also the franchise partners behind the recent Columbia opening which is part of a five-location deal for South Carolina, said, “Opening Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in Greenville is about more than great food. It’s about becoming part of the community. We are excited to create jobs and support local initiatives. Our goal is to make Big Dave’s not just a place to eat but a place where families, friends, neighbors, and coworkers come together. This city has such great energy, and we can’t wait to match it with bold, authentic, Philly flavor!”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is known for its award-winning, signature Philly cheesesteaks made with halal beef, halal chicken or wild caught salmon on a classic Amoroso roll as well as their famous, hand-rolled cheesesteak egg rolls, and delivers a welcoming experience wherever the brand goes. Greenville represents another incredible community where Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks can bring authentic Philly flavor and Southern hospitality to the table.

“We are excited for the road ahead and the limitless possibilities for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to grow with amazing partners across the country,” said Derrick Hayes, founder, and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. “The same business that began humbly at a gas station to honor my late father, David Hayes, has now grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with locations across the Southeast. After the incredible success of our first franchise location in Columbia, SC earlier this year, I’m thrilled to have Marc Brown and Dr. Kiera Brown as partners and bring Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to Greenville.”

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has garnered continued national attention, ranking #6 on Fast Casual’s 2025 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list – making it the first majority Black-owned brand to achieve this honor. Additionally, Hayes’ cheesesteaks have been rated among the “Top 10 Best Sandwiches” in the world by the World Food Championships. The brand’s ambitious expansion through franchising demonstrates the strong market demand for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ unique combination of a beloved regional dish using quality ingredients and meaningful community connection.