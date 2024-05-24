Derrick Hayes, founder and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, has announced a groundbreaking four-year agreement, a major expansion to his existing partnership which boasts three portable vendor cart slots, to establish a brick-and-mortar location within the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This exciting partnership expansion will bring the renowned flavors of Big Dave’s to sports and entertainment enthusiasts attending all events at the iconic Atlanta venue. Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been a part of Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2022 and started with two carts and quickly expanded to three.

The new Big Dave’s location, replacing existing cart locations, will be situated in Section 107 of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, providing easy access for fans to indulge in the brand’s signature cheesesteaks, seasoned fries, and chicken tenders. In addition to the current menu favorites, the new stadium outpost will feature a delectable new offering – the Fried Chicken Cheesesteak.

“We are thrilled to secure this four-year deal with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, further expanding the reach of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks,” says Derrick Hayes. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring our exceptional food to even more fans and event-goers. We look forward to being a proud sponsor and delivering an unparalleled dining experience at one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment destinations.”

Big Dave’s is highly sought after and consistently rated one of the best food offerings in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The company is actively seeking additional stadium opportunities, with more exciting announcements on the horizon. This partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of the Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks brand. This new four-year partnership underscores the success and popularity of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, further cementing Hayes’ status as a key player in Atlanta’s culinary scene.

As part of the extended partnership, Derrick Hayes will serve as an Ambassador for the Westside Works Culinary Program, hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This partnership in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Levy Restaurants, marks a new chapter in Hayes’ commitment to fostering culinary excellence and community development. Hayes will leverage his extensive network and influence to enhance the program’s reach and impact. His role will include a series of speaking engagements, ranging from graduation ceremonies to culinary demonstrations and community events, where he will inspire attendees to explore careers in the culinary arts.

Hayes’ involvement is set to forge strategic partnerships with premier culinary establishments, enhancing employment opportunities for program graduates, particularly at Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. His efforts in partnership with Westside Works will ensure that students are equipped with essential culinary skills and provided with real-world opportunities to advance their careers.

The Westside Works Culinary Program, a six-week course held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, educates students on a variety of culinary topics including kitchen safety protocols, international cuisine, baking, culinary math, and restaurant simulations.

“We are truly excited to have Derrick join the Westside Works Culinary Program,” says Crystal Jones-Peck, director, operations food and beverage, Levy Restaurants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “We want to utilize Derrick’s story and success as inspiration to all program participants and students.”