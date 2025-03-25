Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has opened their first franchise location in Columbia, South Carolina at 942-B Harden St. (in Columbia’s Five Points). Established in 2014 by West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks began as a modest venture in a 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Named in honor of Hayes’ late father, the eatery quickly gained acclaim for its authentic cheesesteaks, especially after a visit from Philadelphia-born actress and rapper Eve, who praised the establishment on social media. This endorsement propelled Big Dave’s into the spotlight, leading to rapid expansion.

The opening brought out thousands to see Derrick Hayes cut the ribbon alongside franchisees, Marc Brown, Frank Williams, Dr. Kiera Brown, and Courtney Williams. Guests included South Carolina State Senator, Overture Walker, South Carolina Representative, Hamilton R. Grant (who awarded the group a proclamation) and Hayes’ wife, Pinky Cole-Hayes (owner of Slutty Vegan).

The Columbia location is the first South Carolina Big Dave’s. Last year, Franchisees Marc Brown and Frank Williams III inked a deal to bring five Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks restaurants to South Carolina. The location is nestled in a strip of businesses on the northern end of the district (right next door to a Teriyaki Madness restaurant and the Flying Biscuit Café).

The new location is also down the street from Philly Pretzel Factory, the world’s largest pretzel franchise, who recently announced a partnership with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to provide freshly baked, hand-twisted soft pretzels to Big Dave’s locations (that have become synonymous with Philadelphia’s culinary identity).

Today, the brand boasts multiple locations across Atlanta, including outlets in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and has been recognized among the “Top 10 Best Sandwiches” by World Food Champions. Hayes was also named one of Forbes’ Next 1000 entrepreneurs to watch in 2021 and Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40 List in 2023 (for transforming Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks into a multimillion-dollar enterprise).

Last year, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opened their first out-of-state corporate location in Charlotte at: 8552 University City Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28213. Other locations are in Atlanta (downtown, Gwinett, Forest Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Orlando (Kia Center and Camping World).

The Marietta Street flagship boasts standout features like a vibrant outdoor patio, eye-catching neon signage, and both a custom-made Liberty Bell and cheesesteak art installation, paying homage to founder Derrick Hayes’ Philadelphia upbringing. The new location added Halal beef and an 18-inch cheesesteak sandwich to their menu.