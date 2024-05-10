Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks announce the opening of their first out-of-state corporate location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Led by visionary entrepreneur, Derrick Hayes, this latest culinary endeavor introduces the authentic flavors of Philadelphia to the Tar Heel State. The West Philly born founder is continuously opening corporate locations due to the effectiveness of the business model, all while expanding the brand through franchising.

Renowned for their signature cheesesteaks and cheesesteak egg rolls, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is poised to redefine Charlotte’s culinary scene with its emphasis on quality ingredients, top-notch service, and community involvement. “We’re thrilled to share our famous cheesesteaks with the vibrant community of Charlotte,” remarked Hayes,

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks operates several brick-and-mortar locations in Georgia and is prominently featured in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons. The brand is also well on their way to achieve an aggressive franchising goal of 100 franchise locations in development by the end of 2025. “Charlotte is just the beginning of our East Coast expansion. We already have ten units in development in Florida, five units in South Carolina and significant interest in many other states.” said Hayes.

After 10 years of successful, multi-unit operations, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is seeking qualified franchise partners for U.S. and overseas expansion. The team has partnered with major domestic and international food distributors and supply chain networks, who are also able to offer Halal food items in the future. Big Dave’s technology providers and franchisor training platforms are also equipped to support franchisees worldwide.

The new Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks location in Charlotte is located at 8552 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213