Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, the acclaimed cheesesteak brand founded by Derrick Hayes in a gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, in 2014, announces multiple new lease signings in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks initial expansion of ten units in the Sunshine State will begin in Oviedo, Florida at The Park development on Mitchell-Hammock Road. “This is a very exciting time for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and all stakeholders. Growth potential for Big Dave’s on a local, regional, and national level is sky high.” said Central Florida franchisee, Derek Lewis.

South Carolina development led by Marc and Kiera Brown and Frank and Courtney Williams, just secured a 1,600 square foot location in Columbia’s Five Points District. “Our family is very excited to be a part of the Big Dave’s Cheesesteak franchise and to create opportunities for others,” said Frank Williams. Marc Brown added, “Big Dave’s franchise support team has been an amazing resource. They are experienced, communicative, and dedicated to helping us succeed.” The team plan to develop five units in The Palmetto State.

The parent company of Big Dave’s is also growing. Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes recently signed a lease for a new flagship at 300 Marietta St. NW near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. “Our new flagship restaurant, located at 300 Marietta St. NW, is more than just a place to eat; it’s a symbol of resilience and growth. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our new home,” said Hayes. In May, the brand also expanded its presence at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and opened its first out-of-state location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks President, Jessie Bray, remarked, “These new signings mark a major milestone for our company and our franchise partners.” He continued, “It speaks to the hard work of our team and dedication of our franchisees to grow this brand at an amazing rate.”