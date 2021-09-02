Big Deal Burger Offers Discounted Delivery for Back-to-School Season

The back-to-school season just got more convenient for busy families with the launch of Big Deal Burger’s new offers for its customizable burgers and sandwiches!

For a limited time only, guests can kick back and relax while Dickey’s Family Brands does the cooking because Big Deal Burger is offering $5 off and free delivery on any order over $25 with the code “5OFF25” at bigdealburgerco.com. Plus, fans can score free hand-cut, crispy fries from the virtual concept when they use the code “FREEFRIES” with any sandwich.

“Back-to-school season can be a hectic time for kids and their parents,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want families to be able to enjoy starting the school year and create memories without the added stress of having to cook. And to top it off, Big Deal Burger’s delicious, customizable items are sure to hit the spot after a long day in class. We can’t wait to see more guests fall in love with these mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches!”

Big Deal Burger’s menu allows guests to build their own all-star burger or sandwich by choosing a protein – a single or double all-beef patty, Impossible Burger patty, pit-smoked marinated chicken, Polish sausage or spicy cheddar sausage – then adding toppings and a mouthwatering sauce to finish, all served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. Pair your delicious creation with one of Big Deal Burger’s savory sides: seasoned, brisket cheese, Cajun or buffalo ranch fries, cole slaw, or mac and cheese.

All of Big Deal Burger’s tasty menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash or through curbside pickup.