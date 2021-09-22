Big Deal Burger Unveils New Lineup of Burgers

Starting today, Big Deal Burger will clear up a lie that’s been told to burger lovers everywhere: A Barbecue Burger is not just topping a burger with barbecue sauce. A Barbecue Burger is topping a burger with mouthwatering, Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Big Deal Burger’s new lineup of burgers features bold flavor combinations that are unique and even a bit daring. In addition to the new Bad *ss Burgers, Big Deal Burger is also introducing combo options for all of its burgers and sandwiches along with a kids meal option! The new Bad *ss burger lineup includes:

Dad Bod Burger – A double burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with smoked brisket, crumbled blue cheese, sweet grilled onions, blue cheese dressing, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.

The Nunchuck Norris Cheeseburger – A single cheeseburger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with smoked brisket, sliced polish sausage, crispy onion tanglers, barbecue sauce and mayo.

El Fuego – a double burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with smoked brisket, spicy jalapeño cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños and crispy onion tanglers.

Double Royale Grilled Cheese – A double cheeseburger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches, topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced yellow onion, sliced pickles and Big Deal sauce.

In addition to its indulgent new sandwiches, Big Deal Burger is launching Combos. Guests can now combine any sandwich, a small order of seasoned fries – or Cajun fries – and a Big Yellow Cup with a drink of choice for a special price. And, for the little ones, Big Deal Burger will offer Kid’s Combos. Young Big Deal Burger lovers can combine either a Kid’s Burger with choice of topping or Kid’s Grilled Cheese with a small side order of seasoned fries and a Lil’ Yellow Cup.

“We are proud to continue to innovate and add to our one-of-a-kind menu,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Big Deal Burger’s composed sandwiches offer the perfect combination of flavors that results in savory deliciousness! Plus, with our new combos, it has never been more convenient to sink your teeth into one of our tasty creations.”

Big Deal Burger’s menu allows guests to build their own all-star burger or sandwich by choosing a protein – a single or double all-beef patty, Impossible Burger patty, pit-smoked marinated chicken, Polish sausage or spicy cheddar sausage – then adding toppings and a mouthwatering sauce to finish, all served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. New premium toppings like smoked brisket or kielbasa allow guests to create their own dream burger. Pair your delicious creation with one of Big Deal Burger’s savory sides: seasoned brisket cheese, Cajun or buffalo ranch fries, coleslaw, or mac and cheese.