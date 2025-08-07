The “best damn wings you’ve ever had” are headed to the Chicago suburbs! Big Onion Hospitality is thrilled to announce the inaugural Woodie’s Wings locations, opening in Oswego and Wheeling in late Summer 2025. Woodie’s Wings was born out of the kitchen of Woodie’s Flat, the famous, award-winning wing destination in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

“Oswego and Wheeling are just the beginning of Woodie’s expanding outside of Chicago,” says Tim Toomey, Vice President of Marketing for Big Onion Hospitality. “We have more locations in the pipeline throughout Chicago coming soon, but we’re excited to get started in Oswego at the end of summer.”

Woodie’s Flat is a multi-year winner of the People’s Choice Award at Chicago’s largest wing festival, WingOut, and for good reason. Promising satisfaction by the pound, Woodie’s offers a consistent quality experience, no matter where they’re ordered, something that will continue with every Woodie’s Wings location. The famous wings are made with care, double-smoked and fried, taking a 36-hour process from start to serving. The approach yields a wing where the meat falls right off the bone, while maintaining moisture and flavor.

“Our wings aren’t your typical commodity chicken, deep-fried and tossed in a greasy bag,” shares Jim Heflin, Corporate Executive Chef for Big Onion Hospitality. “We source chicken from reputable distributors to provide a high-quality experience with every bite, made even better with our house-made sauces.”

While the cooking process sets Woodie’s Wings apart from other restaurants, the sauces seal the deal on delivering the ultimate flavor experience. From award-winning favorites like Sriracha Soy and Garlic Parmesan to limited-edition legends like the Malört BBQ Sauce, Woodie’s serves bold flavors and wings with serious bite in every order. All Woodie’s Wings locations will offer the signature sauces, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors for customers to shake things up when the mood strikes. Aside from wings – both traditional and boneless – by the pound, the menu will also include a chicken sandwich, a variety of salads, beef fat fries, onion rings, Bavarian pretzels, and shakes.

Woodie’s Wings stores will be located within Gas N’ Wash locations in Oswego and Wheeling. When asked about choosing to partner with the gas stations, Toomey shared, “It’s the perfect spot to reach people who are on their way to anywhere. Whether you’re grabbing gas on the way home from work before Monday Night Football kicks off or enough carryout for an entire Little League team or family picnic, Woodie’s Wings is a fun, satisfying bite to grab. Eat it in the car, or take it to where you’re going and pass them around.”

Both locations will offer walk-up counter service with lively, 1970s-inspired decor. Expect neon lights, bold colors, and merch starring chicken-chomping beasts from old-school monster flicks – plus other retro t-shirt designs. The concept is simple: a bold, grab-and-go experience that keeps energy high and lines moving.

Woodie’s Wings will be located within the Gas N’ Wash in Oswego at 1060 Orchard Road, Oswego, IL 60543, and Wheeling at 1900 East Hintz Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. Both locations will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can order takeout via counter service or have it delivered through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.